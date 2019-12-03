Morning Sun Obituaries
Kevin E. McCormick Obituary
Age 61, of Alma, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at his home. Kevin was born June 7, 1958 in Alma, the son of Curlin and Margaret (Thomas) McCormick. He graduated from St. Louis High School. Kevin worked as a truck driver for Van Loon Farms. He enjoyed playing pool, darts and bowling in leagues. He is survived by his children Emily Dawe, Katie (Ryan) Shook, Bethany (Mike Kaczmarek) MacGregor, grandchildren Ethan, Riley, Kyler, Brenna, Shawn, Gwenevere, mother Margaret McCormick, Katie and Bethany’s mother Grace McCormick, companion Betty Coffin, siblings Bill, Doug, Ron, Bob, Harlen, Trudy and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Kevin was preceded in death by his father, grandson Maxton and brother Terry. A memorial service will be held Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 4 pm at the Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma with Pastor Brian Wickes officiating. Visitation will be held Sunday from 2 to 4 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wishes of the Family. To view Kevin’s obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 4, 2019
