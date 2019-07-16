|
Kenworthy, Kevin K.; age 58 of Weidman, passed on Monday, July 15, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Kevin was born April 2, 1961 the son of Charles and Barbara (Herbert) Kenworthy Sr. Kevin loved to ride his motorcycle and anything fast. He served in Vietnam. He worked for Olson “Meekhof” for 13 years. Kevin married Karen Homister on December 10, 2016. Kevin is survived by his wife Karen of Weidman; children Kimberly (Jorden) McCallister, Melissa Ryckman, Mari Ryckman, Melinda (Nathan) Huzzey, Sareta (Tron) Jacobs, Carl Nisonger, Charity (Joe) Highley, and Carl Doty; siblings Mary (Jim Lough) Kenworthy, Charles Kenworthy Jr., Ralph (Sandra) Kenworthy, and Shaun (Sheryl) Kenworthy; his mother Barbara Brown; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Kevin is preceded by his father Charles Kenworthy Sr. Cremation has taken place and there will be a celebration of life on Saturday, August 17 at 4pm at the Weidman Community Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry Funeral Home of Shepherd.
Published in www.themorningsun.com on July 17, 2019