Clark Family Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service
114 S. Bradley
Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858
(989) 775-9943
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clark Family Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service
114 S. Bradley
Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Clark Family Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service
114 S. Bradley
Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Clark Family Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service
114 S. Bradley
Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Maranatha Baptist Church
Interment
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Taylor Cemetery
Winn, MI
Kevin Paul Kelsey

Kevin Paul Kelsey Obituary
age 53, of Remus, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at his home. Funeral Services for Kevin will take place at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Gene Haymaker officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow at Maranatha Baptist Church. The family will receive friends on Monday, January 6, from 4-8 p.m. and on Tuesday beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will take place on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Taylor Cemetery in Winn. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. Kevin was born November 7, 1966, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of Frederick and Alberta (Palmer) Kelsey. He graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School with the class of 1985. Kevin worked for Hubscher & Son in Mt. Pleasant for the past 32 years. He loved fishing, hunting, and his dog Missy. Kevin is survived by his mother Alberta Kelsey; brothers Darin (Janet) Kelsey of Escanaba, Eric (Merrily) Kelsey of Weidman, Brian (Sarah) Kelsey of Blanchard; sister Marylue Kelsey of Mt. Pleasant; adopted brother Jim (Bev); and many nieces and nephews. Kevin was preceded in death by his father Frederick and two nephews. To view Kevin’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family, please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 4, 2020
