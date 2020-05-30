age 61, of Saint Louis, Michigan passed away peacefully in his home on May 29, 2020 with family by his side. Kim was born on May 20, 1959 in Alma, Michigan and was a lifelong Saint Louis resident. He graduated from Saint Louis High School in 1977 and attended Michigan State University until he became employed by Superior Mechanical. Shortly after, he decided to begin his 20 year career with Total Refinery until their closure in 1999. Following his passion with heavy equipment, he went on to start KAT Excavating. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church (presently Good Shepherd Lutheran Church) where he met and married the love of his life, Lori Bebow, on May 20, 1982. Together they raised three children and had the pleasure of loving their grandchildren. Kim was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Donetta Bebow, a special nephew, Joshua Bebow, and an infant sister, Kimberly Bebow. He is survived by his wife, Lori Bebow, three children, Jessica (Jake) Plont of Saint Louis, MI, Meghan (Mike) Molina of Aurora, CO, Alex (Kylee) Bebow of Breckenridge, MI, and his 6 very special grandchildren that he thought the world of: Blake, Ryder, Owen, Reagan, Mason, and Max. He is also survived by three loving siblings, Dianne (Robert) Elnicky of Troy, MI, Kevin (Kelly) Bebow of Saint Louis, MI, and Kelly (Tony) Bifano of Northville, MI. Kim was not only known for his impeccable work ethic, but also his honesty, integrity, and sheer love for his family. He loved to watch his grandkids play sports and splash around in his pond. He also enjoyed fishing and looked forward to his annual fishing trips to the U.P. with good friends. Family and friends are welcome to come help celebrate Kim’s life on June 27, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Bebow residence. After a brief memorial service, a catered meal will be provided. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that memorial contributions be made to Saint Louis Public School’s athletic program. You may view Kim’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at



