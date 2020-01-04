|
Kimberley Martin, age 41, passed away January 2, 2020 at Bay City McClaren Hospital. She was born on August 16, 1978 in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, the daughter of the late John and Bonnie (Ryckman) Martin. Kimberley loved dogs, mud bogging and spending time with her family. She traveled to every state except for Hawaii and had many stories to tell of her time travelling. She loved her children dearly. A service will be held at Midland Missionary Church 2489 W Prairie Rd., Midland on January 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. with a luncheon to follow at 12 p.m. Kimberley is survived by her children: Kloie Phillips, Larry Phillips, John Phillips, mother Bonnie, brother Wendell (Susan) Martin and Carissa (Dave) Phillips. She is also survived by her fiancé Gary Oberlin. She is also survived by many aunts and uncles as well as many nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews. She is preceded in death by her father John Martin, Grandmothers Hazel Sabin and Mary Card Martin, Uncle Bud Swan and Great Grandmother Hattie Swan.
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 5, 2020