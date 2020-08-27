age 57, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Kim was born in Grand Rapids on June 25, 1963, the daughter of Larry and Gala Carr. She married Lee Douglas Armstrong on July 6, 1984. Kim was a food service worker in the Mt. Pleasant school district for 24 years. She was a long-time member of Central Church of Mt. Pleasant. Kim was a very devoted wife and mother, and a friend to all who knew her. She enjoyed cooking, scrapbooking, her flower gardens, Lake Michigan beaches, volunteering at the Isabella County Soup Kitchen, and loved her pets, especially her dog, Gracie. Kim is survived by her husband, Lee; sons, Jason (Amanda) Armstrong of Shepherd and Cody (Victoria) Armstrong of Midland; stepmother, Joyce Carr of Cedar Springs; brothers, Larry Carr of Grand Rapids and John (Cammie) Carr of Grand Rapids; and sister, Becky Mabin of Muskegon. Kim was preceded in death by her parents. Cremation has taken place; services for Kim will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pardee Cancer Treatment Foundation. Envelopes will be available at Clark Family Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service. You may view Kim’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com
