Kimberly Lyn (Denney) Yost, loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend went to walk whole again with the Lord after her battle with cancer. She passed peacefully at home with her family by her side. At 66 years young she will leave behind a legacy built on laughter, love, faith and perseverance. The daughter of Robert and Geraldine Denney, Kimberly was born on July 28, 1953. She was the 4th youngest of 5 children. On October 23, 1976 Kimberly married David Yost at the First United Methodist Church in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Kimberly had her two children; Krystal and Katelyn. Kimberly worked as a nurse’s aid for Pleasant Manor and Medical Care Facility before having to retire early because of her first cancer diagnosis in 1989. Kimberly fought and won 3 cancer battles over 33 years. And then lost her 4th and final battle. While she is walking with Jesus she never stopped praying for one more miracle. Kimberly was an avid Detroit Tigers fan. She tried to never miss a game. But her greatest joy was being a grandmother to her three grandsons; Konnor, Kolton and Hayden. You could always find Kim telling anyone who would listen about Konnor and his baseball successes, Kolton and his racing or Hayden and his love for Paw Patrol and science. And this was usually when she would go and get her morning sun and cherry Pepsi every afternoon. You could also find Kim tending to her flowers in the summer or playing catch with one of the boys in the front yard. Kim wants everyone to remember to be thankful for every day, to appreciate those who love you and to always have faith and pray for one more miracle. Kimberly is survived but her husband David; her 2 children Krystal (Jay) Yost-Carpenter of Shepherd and Katelyn (Ray) Hutson also of Shepherd. Along with 3 beautiful and joyful grandsons; Konnor, Kolton and Hayden. Her sister Roxann (Randy) Ellis of Diamondale and Sister in law Paula (Fortino) Denney of Northville. In-law’s Doug (Mary Ellen) Yost of Alma and Nancy (Lee) Bohannon of Alma. Along with many nieces and nephews. Kimberly was proceeded in death by her parents Robert and Geraldine Denney of Mt. Pleasant, her parents- in-law Russell and Pansey Lee Yost of Mt. Pleasant, brother Douglas Denney of South Lyons, brothers-in-law James and John Yost. Services for Kim will be Sunday, January 26 at Berry Funeral Home at 2 p.m. with Dave Peters officiating. There will be visitation Saturday, January 25 from 2-8 p.m. Kim would like memorial contributions made to MD Anderson Cancer Center or the s Project.
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 23, 2020