Kimberly S. Lint
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kimberly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kimberly S. Lint age 56 of Cedar Springs, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Mercy Health, St. Mary’s, Grand Rapids. Kim was born March 29, 1964 in Lansing, MI. She graduated from Montabella High School and had attended Montcalm Community College. She worked at Presto Print in Grand Rapids for 36 years. She played on a Women’s softball league, was very artistic and loved nature. She enjoyed her home, yard and gardens. She loved being with her family and friends and will be dearly missed. Surviving are her wife, Kandy Schreiner; parents, Lonnie and Naomi Lint; siblings, Brian (Katie) Lint, Stephen (Brenda) Lint, Melissa (Eric) Allen, Travis (Brooke) Lint, Brandon Lint and fiancee, Tegan Piotroski, Mindi Murra, Tara Mills; sister and brothers-in-law, Tammy Castillo, James Schreiner, Ronald Schreiner, Randy (Jamaica) Schreiner; step father-in-law, Steven (Tami) Quick; many treasured nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Our lives will never be the same, but we are so much better for having had her in our lives. A private family service will be held. Arrangements by Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home - Cedar Springs
13603 Northland Dr., NE
Cedar Springs, MI 49319
616/696-1410
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
June 8, 2020
l lost my sister. I have the best memories of long summer days growing up together. My heart is broken. Rest my friend I will always miss you.
Cindy Main
Friend
June 8, 2020
I have such fond memories of Kim and all of her family through high school and beyond. Without her and all of you, I can honestly say I wouldnt be the person I am today. You are a wonderful family that will always hold a special spot in my heart. I am thinking and praying for you in this difficult time.
Julie Lyon-Welch
Friend
June 8, 2020
Im so sorry to here this we had some good times together
Richard Nostrant
Friend
June 8, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I worked with Kim at Presto Print for over 10 years, her easy manner and bright smile were always appreciated.
Sue Vandenberg
Coworker
June 8, 2020
I am so sorry to read about Kim's death. I remember her fondly as a wonderful student and a young woman in my classroom. I am praying for her and all who loved her. Holding space that you find peace. Hugs.
sheral simon
June 7, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to you all. Kim was one of a kind and will greatly missed. ❤
Josh & Alyssa Quick
Family
June 7, 2020
Kim had the sweetest soul and I am honored to have called her my friend! She will be missed dearly!
Charity Dishon-Fischer
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved