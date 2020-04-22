Morning Sun Obituaries
|
Kristine LaVern Dell

age 58, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at her home. A Memorial Service for Kristine will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Isabella Commission on Aging. Envelopes are available at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. Kristine was born August 29, 1961, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of Louie Dell and Joan (Furchert) Skudler. She graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School. Kristine worked at McDonald’s for many years. She loved to garden and volunteer her time at the local food banks. Kristine is survived by her sister Diane (Harry) Mindel of Mt. Pleasant; and several nieces and nephews. Kristine was preceded in death by her parents; sister Cheryl Scott; and brother John Skudler. You may view Kristine’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 23, 2020
