Larry B. Loomis; age 83, of Shepherd passed Monday, May 4, 2020 peacefully at his home while surrounded by his family, close friends and hospice nurses Gina Gillis and Jessica Gulick. An aortic aneurysm that he had been nursing for years finally took him to be with the lord. He was born on August 27, 1936 on a farm near Winn, Michigan to Lee G and Iva M Loomis. Many of you knew him as “Easy Money,” others remember his as the guy who planted corn and beans in a perfectly strait row. His mom and dad called him “Larry Bruce,” his brother called him “Bruce,” but to the rest of us, he was simply Dad, Grandpa, Uncle, Husband, or friend. His mother always told the story of when Larry was born. She delivered him in the house, cleaned herself up and went out to help milk the cows. He always prided himself in planting a strait row and keeping clean crops and equipment. The barns were always spotless and the animals kept show caliber clean. Larry stayed on the farm working also part time hauling milk for Robert LaLone, worked for a short time at Fisher Body in Lansing, Michigan. After retiring from farming in 1966, Larry drove cement mixer for Central Concrete of Mt. Pleasant then for The Hicks Company of Alma before returning to Fisher Transportation in Mt. Pleasant where he remained for 36 years until his retirement in 2007. Until recent years he enjoyed his garden and winters in Ocala, Florida, but mostly he loved his gravel train When other folks were at the lake or on the golf course, Larry could be found washing his truck and trailers or painting the wheels. Larry is survived by his wife Nancy, son Dennis of Shepherd, daughter Susan (Kurt) Moeggenborg of Elwell, grandsons, Shane Moeggenborg, Cory (Lindsay) Moeggenborg, Justin Moeggenborg, and Carter Loomis; granddaughters Melissa (Steven) Cretsinger of Kailua, Hawaii, Trish (Dallas) Blooding of Wyoming and Heather (Derek) Evoy and soon to be baby boy of Shepherd; great grandsons Thomas Blooding, Ben and Tyler Cretsinger; great granddaughters Erin and Geneva Blooding, Hailee Moeggenborg, Cora and Stella Moeggenborg and Adalinn Vandeventer; step-children Darrell (Skook) Hundey, Pete Hundey, LuAnne Welch, and Cathy Fitzpatrick. Larry is preceded in death by his parents Lee and Iva, late wife Arlene, brother Lorne, sister Coral Hartman and great granddaughter infant Annabel Moeggenborg, and step daughter Kimberly Wanless. There will be a private service for immediate family on Thursday, May 7 at 1 p.m. at Berry Funeral Home with Jean Thrush officiating. The service will be live streamed on the Berry Funeral Home Facebook page for those wishing to watch the service. There will be a processional at 2 p.m. from the funeral home to Lincoln Cemetery that family and friends are welcome to participate in. Once at the cemetery, just the immediate family will attend the graveside service. We would also like to recognize the loving and caring efforts of The Care Hospice Team. Gina and Jessica were absolutely wonderful and we are eternally grateful for the loving, personal care they gave our dad and all of us during this tough time. And so many thanks to the doctor who has become a family friend, Jon Daniels PA. He and our dad had many laughs together and we wouldn’t have wanted any other doctor to take care of him. Thanks also to Walter Berry of Berry Funeral Home of Shepherd for his gentle voice and kind actions during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Judes Children’s Hospital, The Care Team Home Health and Hospice (5409 Gateway Center Suite C, Flint, MI 48507), or Hospital Hospitality House (McNally House 1701 North Michigan, Saginaw, MI 48602). For all you gravel haulers out there from this day on our last load of the day will be known as “The Easy Money Load” in his honor.



