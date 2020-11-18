Age 82, of Alma, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Alma. Larry was born November 29, 1937, in Alma, the son of Dan and Veda (Davis) Mott. He graduated from Alma High School with the class of 1955. Larry married Patricia Ann Bruet on January 7, 1997. He enjoyed travelling and has been to 47 of the 50 states and has watched the Lions in 28 different stadiums; losing most of those games. Larry worked and managed Larry’s IGA Store in Alma for 38 years, owned and operated Stewart’s Grocery Store, started working in the grocery business at age 14 and worked for over 60 years, worked for Gordon Food Service, financial advisor for Edward Jones Investment and was currently a realtor for New Horizons Realty. He has been awarded Big Brother of the year, honored as the Top President in the district for the Lions Club and Zone Chairman for 4 years, received the Tartan Award from the Chamber of Commerce in 2012, “Heart of the Lion” award from the Lions Club, a “Million Dollar Producer” for New Horizon Realty and was voted worlds best Grandpa from a 2017 survey of his grandchildren. Larry was very involved with the community; serving in his 13th year as City Commissioner for Alma, served with the Fire Department for 37 year, coached Little League Baseball, Deacon & Elder at East Superior Christian Church and Forest Hill Church of Christ, President of Habitat for Humanity for 8 years building 7 houses during that time, serving in his 38th year on the Salvation Army Board, serving in his 24th year with the Lions Club, Knights of Columbus, Rotary Club Member, involved with the Alma Chamber of Commerce for 13 years, served as the Chairman for the Middle of the Mitten Chamber of Commerce in St Louis, Executive Committee and volunteer with Toys for Tots for 17 years, served as a Big Brother for Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Gratiot County and served as Santa for over 30 years in Alma, St Louis and the surrounding areas. He is survived by children Debbie Mott, Chris (Mike) Cooley, Dan (Mindy) Mott, Larry Lee Mott, Lori (Todd) Ortiz and Marci (Shawn) Hubbard, Kim (Vincent) Baltierra, Penny (Rob) Martin, Kelly (Todd) Bennett, 34 grandchildren, 52 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, special companion Sharon Pierce and sister Dorlene (Larry) Collins. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, wife and brother Roger Davis. With Covid related restrictions and the amount of love Larry has in this community, the family is having a processional line up at Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home starting at 1:30 pm on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Everyone will then be able to drive together through the cemetery to pay their respects to Larry’s open casket viewing and his family. We are asking everyone to stay in their vehicles. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army, Habitat for Humanity, Lions Club or the Forest Hill Church of Christ. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma. To view Larry’s obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com
