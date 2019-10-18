|
Brickner, Larry G.; age 83 of Shepherd, passed Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Masonic Pathways of Alma. Larry was born October 29, 1935 the son of Lawrence and Irma (Parker) Brickner. He was a member of the CSA in St. Louis and enjoyed hunting. Larry was a truck driver for over 30 years. He served in the Army and married Kathleen Simmer on July 2, 1955. Larry is survived by 3 daughters Sue (Terry) Beetley of Vestaburg, Sandy (Gary) Harrier of Ithaca, and Brenda (Mark) Mortensen of Breckenridge; 6 grandchildren Bryon and Corey Beetley, Brandon Harrier, Alesha Paulsen, and Bradlee and Katie Rose Mortenson; 7 great-grandchildren; sisters Gillene Weller of St. Louis and Cheryl (Bob) Smith of Freeland; and several nieces and nephews. Larry is preceded by his wife Kathleen, both his parents, and brother Aaron Brickner. Services for Larry will be Wednesday, October 23 at 11 a.m. at Berry Funeral Home with Jean Thrush officiating. There will be visitation on Tuesday, October 22 from 4-8 p.m.
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 20, 2019