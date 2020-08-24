Larry James Davis, 74, of Ithaca, Michigan passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Gratiot Medical Center in Alma. He was born in St. Johns, Michigan on November 5th, 1945, the son of Ernest “Bud” Eugene Davis and Bessie Marie Dutton (Davis) Bentley. He graduated from Ithaca High School in 1964. He was married to Nancy Kay (Sparks) Davis on June 26, 1965. He was employed at Fisher Body in Lansing for 30+ years and retired from there. He continued to work at Alma Products, CME, and Sugar Beets. He also was a UAW member and dedicated to the very end. Larry is survived by his wife, Nancy Davis of Ithaca, Michigan; daughter Lisa Davis of Ithaca; son Jay Davis of St. Louis; two granddaughters Andrea Noack of Dundee, Michigan and Gabrielle Noack of Alma, Michigan; sister Barb (Davis) Sawvel Porter of Breckenridge; brother Gary Davis of Elwell; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his dad Ernest Davis, mother Bessie Bentley, and brothers Richard and Doug Davis. Larry was a loving husband, dad, grandpa, uncle, and brother. He was a very dedicated family man and worker. He was an avid hot rod enthusiast. He enjoyed going to many car shows. No services have been scheduled at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. The family is being served by the Barden Funeral Home in Ithaca. Condolences may be left for the family online at www.bardenfuneralhome.com
