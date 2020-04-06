|
Age 77, of St. Louis passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Mid-Michigan Medical Center-Gratiot in Alma. He was born April 28, 1942 in St. Louis the son of LeRoy and Lucille Mae (Lettick) Salters. He was a 1960 graduate of St. Louis High School and went on to serve his country in the United States Navy, until his honorable discharge in 1966. Larry earned a Master's Degree in Business and Administration from CMU in 1971. He married Arlene (Berger) Smeed on June 16, 1984. Larry spent many years in Sales, retiring from Gilbert Sales in Breckenridge. He was a past volunteer with the Boy Scouts of America. Larry was a member of the First United Methodist Church in St. Louis. He enjoyed crossword puzzles and playing slots on the internet. Larry is survived by his wife of 35 years, Arlene; two sons, Scott (Sonnie) and Steve (Estera); four grandchildren, Noah, Simon, Amelia, Andrew; a brother, Victor; a sister, Carol (Jack) Tennant; and his Godson, Joshua Beebe. He was preceded in death by his parents and step-son, Jeffrey Smeed. Per Larry's wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to the global pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Those desiring, may make memorial contributions to the First United Methodist Church, St. Louis, MI or the Gratiot Community Personal Needs Pantry. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lux Funeral Home, St. Louis.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 7, 2020