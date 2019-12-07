|
Larry Siefker, 80, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019, at home with his family by his side. He was born March 25, 1939, in Mt. Pleasant, son of the late Henry and Harriet (Black) Siefker. A 1957 graduate of Shepherd High School, Larry attended Central Michigan University and was accepted into the Michigan State Police Academy, graduating in 1961. On May 28, 1960, he married Carol K. Blubaugh at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Winn. For 27 years he served the Michigan State Police as a Trooper and a Lieutenant in the Fire Marshall division. After retiring from the State Police in 1987, he continued working as a fire inspector and later as a driver for ICTC and on the grounds crew at Riverwood. Some of Larry’s favorite pastimes were golfing, woodworking, art, and music. He began to pursue an advocation in music at age 70, playing guitar and singing at various community venues. Another love of his was motorcycle riding. He and Carol traveled all over the U.S. and Canada. More than anything, he loved his family, especially his grandchildren. Larry is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carol; three children, Kim (Mark) McCoy of Grand Rapids, Renae (Don) Eckland of Mt. Pleasant, and Jeff (Chris) Siefker of Kingman, AZ; three grandchildren, Matt McCoy, Krista McCoy, and Jon Cutler; three siblings, Stan (Judy) Siefker of Lansing, Lendy (Margo) Siefker of Mt. Pleasant, and Janice (Larry) Galgoci of Rosebush; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Rex Siefker. Larry’s life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 11, at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home with Deacon Larry Fussman officiating. Following the service, a luncheon will be held in Lincoln Reception Center (attached to the funeral home). The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the service begins at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice or Commission on Aging. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 8, 2019