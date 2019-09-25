Morning Sun Obituaries
On Monday, September 23, 2019, Larry Lou Hagen, loving husband, father of three children, and grandfather of four children, passed away at the age of 81. Larry was born on June 13, 1938 in Alma, MI to Edward and Ula (Fisher) Hagen. He graduated from St. Louis High School with the Class of 1957, and in 1964, graduated from Northwood Institute (Northwood University) with an Associate Degree in Banking and Finance. On October 4, 1958, he married Sharon Lee (Mizer) Hagen. They raised one daughter, Kelly Devine (Dean) and two sons, James Hagen and John Hagen (Diane). James passed away February 2, 1965 of complications from spina bifida. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 5-8 PM at Smith Family Funeral Homes, St. Louis, MI. Funeral Services will be held at St. Louis Church of Christ, St. Louis, MI on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Dr. Keith Wise officiating. Burial will follow at Pritchard Cemetery, Elwell, MI.
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 26, 2019
