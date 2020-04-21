|
Larry Reed Schofield – age 83 of Farwell, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Mid Michigan Medical Center – Clare. He was born on March 30, 1937 the son of Bernard Stanley and Frances Elizabeth (Bingham) Schofield in Mt. Pleasant, MI. Larry graduated from Farwell High School in 1955, went on to study at Central Michigan University and then proudly served in the United States Army from 1957 until January 1959 as a combat engineer and construction equipment operator. Larry married Nancy Lee Pratt on July 19, 1962 at Farwell United Methodist Church and together they raised two children. He was a member of Farwell United Methodist Church for 70 years, and worked in the Insurance Business in Farwell for 31 years. Larry was also a member of the Corning Masonic Lodge, and Independent Insurance Agents of Michigan. Larry was very active in his community also serving in many ways: Farwell State Savings Bank and Isabella Bank Board of Directors, Surrey Township Fire Department, Farwell Village Council, Intermediate School District Board, Farwell Little League, and the Eagle Glen Board of Directors. Larry leaves to cherish his memory; his wife of 57 years Nancy; a daughter, Carrie Lynn and husband Bruce Fladeboe of Lake Isabella; a son, Allen Reed Schofield and S/O Brandie Montgomery of Farwell; 7 grandchildren: Mitchell Hamming, Johnathan Schofield, Jenna Hamming, Molly Schofield, Isabel Fladeboe, Adam Fladeboe and Nicole (Scotty) McNeilly; a great grandchild, Brooks McNeilly; 2 Sisters: Janet Lou and husband Tom Rupp of Brooksville Florida, and Linda Carol and husband Dr. Arthur Denton of Petoskey, MI; a sister in law: Charla Schofield of Port St. Lucie, FL; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Larry was preceded in death by his parents: Bernard S Schofield and Frances E Schofield; parents in law: Vernon Pratt and Kathrine Pratt; a brother: Dale Schofield. Honoring Larry’s wish, cremation has taken place. A memorial service with a celebration of his life will be announced at a later date due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Memorial contributions in Larry’s name may be considered to: Clare Area Junior Golf Association; Farwell Little League; Farwell UMC. Please share your memories and condolences with the family online at
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 22, 2020