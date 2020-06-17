Larry Reed Schofield
Larry Reed Schofield - of Farwell passed away on April 17th, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service is being held on Friday, June 26th ,2020 at the Eagle Glen Golf Course, 1251 Clubhouse Dr., Farwell, MI. A time of visiting will be from 11AM until the time of service at 12PM. Pastor Martin Cobb and co-celebrant Rev. Jane Ellen Johnson will officiate, and a luncheon will follow. Current state mandated guidelines for Covid 19 will be observed. Please consider donations to the following: Clare Area Junior Golf, Farwell Little League, or Farwell United Methodist Church. Donation envelopes will be made available. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Campbell Stocking Funeral Home of Farwell. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.CampbellStocking.com.

Published in Morning Sun from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Campbell Stocking Family Funeral Home
408 W. Main St
Farwell, MI 48622
(989)588-4551
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

