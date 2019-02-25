Home

Everts, Larry W., age 83, died on Sunday, February 24, 2019 in Traverse City, MI. He was born in Lansing to Howard and Emma Everts and was the second of three children. Larry was an avid fisherman and hunter his entire life. As a lover of music, he played the saxophone in the Clare High School band. In 1958, he served in the military as chaplain assistant and was honorably discharged. He was an entrepreneur in the jewelry business, as a Master Watchmaker and Certified Gemologist Appraiser, owning Everts Jewelers and later Martinek's Jewelers. Larry was very involved with his community and was honored with a Life Membership by the Clare Masons. Larry is survived by his wife Yvonne Everts; sisters Jean Torres and Janet Hicks; his 3 children from his first marriage: Debra Knake, Howard Everts, Paul Everts; step-children: Alan White, Vaughn White, Maureen Wargo; and 16 grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at the Williamsburg United Methodist Church in Williamsburg, MI on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 12 p.m. If you are unable to attend please leave the family a condolence at
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 26, 2019
