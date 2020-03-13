|
|
Laura LaVonne Chapin, age 82 of Eastport, formerly of Greenville, died Saturday, March 7, 2020 in Georgia. She was born May 12, 1937 in Warren, Indiana, the daughter of Ransom and Thelma (Daughtery) Slusher. Laura was loved by many and will be deeply missed. She was known as “Lucky Laura” at the casino- she even had her “princesses” that hung out with her on casino trips, and thus become “Queen Lucky Laura”. She enjoyed watching television, especially Let’s Make a Deal, The Price is Right, soap operas, and many others. She wouldn’t go to bed until whatever Lifetime or Hallmark movie she was watching was over. Blake Shelton was one of her favorite singers, and her favorite “guy” was Michael Strahan. She even cut his picture out of a JC Penney catalog and hung it on her wall, which made her family laugh. Laura is survived by her children, Robert (Yasmin) Chapin of Ionia, Cindy (Kirk) Hoisington of Eastport, who Laura lived with for the last five years, and Tracy (Todd) Vlahas of Greenville; daughter-in-law, Kathy Chapin of Stanton; grandchildren, Seth (Angela) Chapin, Matthew (Wanita) Chapin, Jesse (Josie) Chapin, Andrew (Katie) Hoisington, Tyler Rowland (Rae Ann Zachow), York Hoisington (Katie Bennett), Jordan (Sarah) Chapin, Lauren (Anthony) Taylor, Clayton Gretzner (Morgan Bradford), and Alaina Gretzner (Harley Harris); great-grandchildren, Evan, Logan, Travis, Ayden, Lilyann, Aubrey, Ian, Kendall, David, Callen, Walter, and one on the way; and one great-great-grandchild, Trevor; sisters, Phyllis (Max) Krause and Nancy Campbell; brothers, Dan Slusher, Tom (Sara Lee) Slusher, and John (Marcia) Slusher; sister-in-law, Wendy Slusher; and brother-in-law, Steve (Marilyn) Chapin. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Chapin; son, Anthony Chapin; grandson, Trevor; sisters, Doris, Mary Jane, and Anna; brothers, William, Ken, and Richard; sisters-in-law, Betty, Edna, and Sue; and brothers-in-law, Ray and Lee. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020 at Hurst Funeral Home, where visitation will be held from 11-1 p.m. prior to the service. Pastor Ed Milam will serve as officiant. Memorial contributions may be given to the First Congregational Church of Greenville or the Senior Center Tops #458, and memories and messages of condolence may be shared at:
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 14, 2020