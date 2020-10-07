Laurel Evelyn Whittaker of Blanchard, caring mother and grandmother, passed away October 5, 2020 at the Laurels of Mt. Pleasant. She was 90 years old. Laurel was born August 9, 1930, the daughter of Alvin and Emma Willoughby. She worked as a clerk for Kmart for many years before deciding to retire. Her passion was collecting salt and pepper shakers, which she had nearly 7,000 sets of. Laurel also enjoyed her time at home quilting, knitting, and canning. She was a loving mother to her children, taking care of them and putting them through school. A strong woman, Laurel only had to give her children “the look” and they knew to straighten up quick. She was always willing to help others, even if that meant taking people into her home. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Donald Cole; brothers, Darryl (Sharon) Willoughby, and Wendell (Karan) Willoughby; seven grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. Laurel was preceded in death by her parents; three sons; one daughter; one stillborn child, and two brothers, Melvin and Gerry. Visitation will take place at Janowicz Family Funeral Home on Friday October 23rd, from 4pm to 6pm. The funeral service will be held Saturday, October 24th at 11:00 am, at the funeral home. Friends may share a memory with the family at the funeral home or online at JanowiczFH.com
.