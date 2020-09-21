1/1
Lawrence Howard Montney
Lawrence Montney, 83, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at home, with his wife Virginia by his side. Lawrence was born on October 8, 1936, son of the late Donald and Donnabelle (Smith) Montney. Lawrence married Sandra Carter on June 22, 1957 and together they raised two children. Lawrence taught at the Mt. Plesasant Senior High School for several years in the tech center, teaching students how to build. He was a excellent carpenter and built his own home in 1960. He also taught at the Clare/Gladwin Intermediate School from 1973 – 1979. Lawrence created a non profit organization, “Eighth Michigan Infantry Regiment” from 1983 – 1992. He married for the second time on February 17, 2018 to Virginia Hardy. Lawrence enjoyed traveling, hunting, fishing and camping. He was a member of the First Methodist Church in Mt. Pleasant where he volunteered as the director of lighting for many years. Lawrence is survived by his wife; Virginia Hardy, son; Brian (Mary) Montney of Shepherd, stepchildren; Julie Wilde of Roseville, Mi., and Lisa Rickerd of Yorba Linda, Ca., five grandchildren; six step grandchildren and nine great grandchildren, brothers; Wayne Montney of Mt. Morris, Donald (Margaret) Montney of Clarkston, and Wendell (Helen) Montney of Mt. Morris. Lawrence was preceded in death by both parents; wife Sandy in 2016, daughter; Pamela Carr and step daughter; Peggy Hardy. A celebration of Lawrence’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 24, at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and on Thursday one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Isabella County Red Cross. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service
2300 S. Lincoln Rd.
Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858
(989) 773-5616
