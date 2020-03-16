|
|
Age 78, of Breckenridge, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Masonic Pathways in Alma. Larry was born June 14, 1941 in Bay City, the youngest child of Martin and Helen (Friebe) Schmitz. He married Arlene DeWyse on June 20, 1964. Larry worked various jobs during his lifetime as a teacher at Sacred Heart High School and John Glenn High School, B & W Co-Op as Vice President of Corporate Affairs, Insurance Agent with Breckenridge Insurance Agency, and was the Village Manager of Breckenridge. He was a member of St. John the 23rd Parish in Merrill, the Knights of Columbus in Essexville and Merrill, Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce and past member of the Gratiot 911 Board, Greater Gratiot Development Board, Gratiot Technical Education Council, Breckenridge School Board and Bangor Township Education Association. He was a devote Catholic, avid life-long Red Wings and Notre Dame fan, enjoyed playing hockey, skating, reading anything about history, having a Coca-Cola and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren’s extra-curricular activities. Larry is survived by his wife Arlene, children Jim (Jodi) Schmitz, Tom (Michele) Schmitz, Mark (Wendy) Schmitz, Matthew (Kelli) Schmitz, Melinda (Tom) Hescott, grandchildren April, Andrea, Abby, Anna, Reed, Kayla, Trent, Trey, Chase, Zane, Ally, Ashtyn, Samantha, Reese, brother Thomas Schmitz, sister Ann “Jeannine” Schmitz, brothers-in-law Eugene DeWyse, John (Jackie) DeWyse, Ken (Pam) DeWyse, Bob (Vicki) DeWyse, sisters-in-law Theresa Quintana, Donna DeWyse, Janet (Mel) Skillman and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant daughter Bethany Anne Schmitz, mother and father-in-law Eveagene and George DeWyse, brothers-in-law Thomas DeWyse, Pat Quintana and sister-in-law Mary Joy DeWyse. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date at St. John the 23rd Catholic Church in Merrill. Interment will be held Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 11 am at the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Merrill. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm, with a Knights of Columbus Rosary starting at 8 pm, at the Lux and Whiting Funeral Chapel, Breckenridge. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the wishes of the family. To view Larry’s obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 17, 2020