Lawrence Louis Sebenick

Lawrence Louis Sebenick Obituary
Lawrence Sebenick, 78, of Alma and formerly of Beal City, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at The Willows of Howell with his family by his side. Larry was born April 6, 1941, in Beal City, son of the late Norman and Josephine (Mesh) Sebenick. He graduated from Beal City High School in 1958 and attended both Ferris State and Central Michigan University. Larry was raised and, at a young age, worked on the family farm. Because he wanted to make sure farmers were taken care of, it’s no surprise that his career was serving farmers as both an agricultural lender and insurance agent. He owned Ag Services & Professional Resources in Alma. Known to be generous and benevolent, Larry was also humble, quick-witted, and a good joker teller. He was dedicated father and grandfather and cherished the companionship of his beloved dogs. He was a role model for how to treat others and lived his life as he wanted until the very last day. His marriage to Karen Mengel was blessed with three surviving children, Laura (Telly) Perry of Fort Worth, TX, Patricia (Timothy) Herndon of Highland, and Michael (Erin) Sebenick of Grand Rapids. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Kendalyn Perry, Alexis (Arturo) Cervantes, Lauren Perry, Elizabeth Herndon, and Alexandra Herndon; two great grandchildren, Abram and Anakin Cervantes; two siblings, Kenneth (Diane) Sebenick of Beal City and Kathy (Nick) Geas of Arizona; and numerous nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass for Larry will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, October 14, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church with Father Thomas Held as celebrant and Deacon Larry Fussman assisting. The family will receive friends at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home, 2300 S. Lincoln Rd., Mt. Pleasant, on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. with the Vigil beginning at 4 p.m. Visitation continues at the church on Monday one hour prior to Mass. Interment of his ashes will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elara Caring Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and church. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit:
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 12, 2019
