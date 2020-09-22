Dr. Lawrence “Larry” Oliver Jenicke passed away on Sunday, September 20th, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family, loved ones, and beloved dog, Holly. He was born August 16th, 1944 in Huntington Woods, Michigan to Dorothy L. (Robb) Jenicke and Oliver Charles Jenicke. He graduated from Michigan State University with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering in 1967 and worked in the aerospace industry designing computerized test equipment for the guidance system on the Lance missile. He returned to graduate school to earn an MBA and Ph.D. In management science which he completed in 1978. He joined the College of Business at Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant in 1977 where he taught operations/supply chain management for 37 years until his retirement in 2014. Larry married his wife Alice in 1971. Larry’s daughter, Sheryl Alice, was born in 1977 and he and his wife adopted their second daughter, Dorothy Lee, in 1983. Larry was a lover of nature and the outdoors. He enjoyed watching the changes of seasons, the beauty of ice crystals, and northern lights. You would often find Larry sitting in the screened porch with all of the lights off watching a thunderstorm or watching the swirling flakes accumulate during a snowstorm. Larry loved his dogs and enjoyed watching his daughters show and groom the family’s poodles. Larry and Alice embarked on many adventures: driving across the US, to Alaska, and as far as the roads led into Northern Canada; they always returned with incredible stories. Larry loved the holidays: listening to Christmas music, decorating with antique Christmas lights, and choosing the perfect tools for his daughters brought a smile to his face. Larry was always working on a project that he would want your help with, but that needed to be completed to his particular specifications. Though nature and working with power tools were among his passions, his greatest joy was spending time with those he loved. Whether it was going to antique tractor shows, flea markets and antique radio shows, or being in his Lund boat with one hand on the motor and the other hand holding a beer, having these moments with those closest to him were memories that he cherished. He passed down his passion for nature and tools by going on family camping trips to northern Canada and teaching his daughters how to use tools and create. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Oliver Jenicke, his brother-in-law Robert Keim, and cousin Craig Riach. He is survived by his loving wife, Alice, his daughters Dr. Sheryl (Donald) Jenicke - Lingerfelt, Dorothy, sister Diane (Richard) Heppner, and sister-in-law Virginia (Ed) Brooks; nieces Laura Brooks, Dr. Jennifer Heppner, Jill (Joe) Seymour; Cousins Paul (Mary Ann) Riach, Hugh Riach, Lisa (Jesse Sandoval) Riach. He is also survived by his beloved standard poodle Holly and miniature poodles Winston and Adeline. Services will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel in Mount Pleasant, MI. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 25th, from 2 - 4 p.m. and 6 - 8 p.m. and also on Saturday, September 26th, from 10 - 11 a.m. in the chapel. A Service at 11 a.m. and luncheon will follow under a tent on the west lawn. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his memory to the Isabella County Humane Animal Treatment Society (H.A.T.S.). You may view Larry’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com