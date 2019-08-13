|
Peak, Lawrence E. “Jack”; age 75 of Sevierville, TN, originally of Shepherd passed on Monday, August 12, 2019. Services for Jack will be Friday, August 16 at Berry Funeral Home in Shepherd at 11 a.m. with Donald Dennis officiating. There will be Visitation on Thursday, August 15 from 2-8 p.m. Jack was born May 14, 1944 the son of Ivan and Clara (Phelps) Peak. He married Carol Ann Riegle in 1985. Jack enjoyed working on cars in his younger years and also with wood building windmills and wishing wells. He liked fishing, hunting, and NASCAR, and adored his 89 Iroc Camaro Convertible. He worked for GM for over 30 years. Jack is survived by his wife Carol; 10 children Kristel (Scott) Hoskins, Jack (Sarah) Peak, Julie Peak, Trevor (Shirley) Peak, Marc (Stacey Kielman) Chamberlain, Jim Riegle Jr., Jerry (Julie) Riegle, Caroline Kreider, Debbie (Denny) Smith, and Annette (Larry) Mockriedge; 21 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; sister Ella Mae (Duane) Kenny; and several nieces and nephews. Jack is preceded by both his parents; brothers Jim, Ray, Virgil, Ed, and baby brother Robert Peak; baby sister Florence, and sisters Donna Arts, Margaret Fetters, and Mary Nicewander. Memorials can be made on behalf of Jack to Pathways Church.
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 14, 2019