age 81, of Weidman, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at his home. Lee went to be with his Lord, leaving many loved ones behind. A Memorial Service for Lee will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 4 p.m. with Pastor Jim Weber officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday beginning at 3 p.m. until the time of the service. A luncheon will immediately follow in Reflections Reception Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or Alzheimer’s Association. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Lee was born July 29, 1937, in Grand Blanc, the son of Leonard and Elva (Emmons) Parker. He graduated from Weidman Rural Agricultural School with the class of 1955. Lee served in the U.S. Army from 1956-1959 as a Spec 5 and was stationed in Bordeaux and Poitiers, France. He married Monica Jean Wilcox on March 16, 1956 in Mt. Pleasant. Lee was an electrician at Dow Chemical for 34 years and owned and operated Parker Electric for several years. Lee was a long standing and highly regarded member of the Democratic Party of Isabella County. He was also a member of Weidman Baptist Church. Lee enjoyed camping and loved all sports, especially basketball and U of M football. He was the shotput class C state record holder for 1953, 1954, and 1955. Lee was proud that he was able to be part of the Detroit Tigers open tryout in 1955 held at CMU. He had a long and blessed life with many friends. Lee is survived by his wife of 63 years, Monica Jean Parker; children: Gary (Naomi) Parker, Gregg (Linda) Parker, Tony (Marechel) Parker, Michelle (Joseph) Parker-Weber, Penny (Chris) Cara; brother Roy (Gladys) Parker; sister Kathy (Bill) Herdlein; 13 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Lee was preceded in death by his parents; sister Maxine Parks; and life-long friend Alvin Maxon. To view Lee’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family please visit
Published in Morning Sun on July 31, 2019