Berry Funeral Home
106 W. Wright Ave
Shepherd, MI 48883
Lena M. Garber

Lena M. Garber Obituary
Lena M. Garber, age 95, of Shepherd passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Isabella County Medical Care Facility. Lena was born September 18, 1924 the daughter of Herbert and Elsie (Beard) Buck. She married Norman Richard Garber on January 21, 1949 (who preceded Lena in 1999). Lena was a bus driver for Shepherd Public Schools for 34 years. She enjoyed fishing, traveling, bowling, gardening, sewing and crafts, and was a 4H leader. Lena is survived by 8 children Ellen Garber of Albuquerque, NM, Gaila Garber of Holt, John (Judy) Garber of Okemos, Linda Garber of Nipomo, CA, Bonnie Werpy of Richland, WA, Clark (Kayla) Garber of Gregory, MI, David (Kimberly) Garber of Shepherd, and Kendall Garber of Shepherd; 16 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Lena is preceded in death by her husband Norman, grandson Michael Crisp, and siblings Alice Mulholland, Agness Shiffer, Lavina Shiffer, Herbert Buck, and two infant brothers. Services for Lena will be Saturday, December 28 at 11 a.m. at Coe Church of Christ with Donald Dennis officiating. There will be visitation on Friday, December 27 from 3-8 p.m. at Berry Funeral Home in Shepherd. Memorials can be made on behalf of Lena to Coe Church of Christ.
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 22, 2019
