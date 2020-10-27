1/1
Lenore Grace (Hayer) Williams
Lenore Grace Williams (Hayer), age 73 of Clare, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Woodland Hospice House in Mt. Pleasant. Lenore was born the daughter of the late Charles and Grace (Hodson) Williams on September 19, 1947 in Clare. She had spent many years growing up on the family’s farm in Rosebush surrounded by her family. Lenore had worked at both the Doherty Hotel as well as at the Soaring Eagle Casino. She had spent time Volunteering at the MidMichigan Medical Center in Clare. She enjoyed having game nights with her grandchildren and tending her houseplants especially her African Violets; she also enjoyed antique shopping and crafts. Lenore also Loved Dogs especially Cassie. In her later life she met the love of her life, William “Bill” Scott. They spent three years together prior to Bill’s death in September of 2019. Lenore is survived by her children Charles F. Hayer, Jr. of St. Louis, Scott E. (Chrisanne) Hayer of Austin TX and Connie J. Hayer of Caro; her sisters Catherine and Carolyn of El Paso Tx. and Cousin Deloris Cluley of Rosebush; 3 grandchildren Ashley and Riley Hayer and Rachel (Matt)Kaczkowski and 3 great granddaughters. Lenore was predeceased by a younger sister Judith Esquibel. Cremation has taken place and was arranged by the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home. On-line guestbook at www.stephenson-wyman.com

Published in Morning Sun from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home
1005 North McEwan St
Clare, MI 48617
(989) 386-7451
