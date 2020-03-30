|
|
Lenore Muriel Muscott, age 102, of Breckenridge, Michigan, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Grace Haven Assisted Living, St. Johns, Michigan. Graveside services will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery, Ithaca, Michigan at 12:00 P.M. on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Lenore was born in Emerson Township, Michigan on February 1, 1918, the daughter John Lang Fernside and Mary Lenore (Case) Smith. She graduated from Breckenridge High School with the class of 1935. She married Halden E. "Mutt" Muscott on July 4, 1939 in Ithaca, Michigan; they were blessed with 68 years of marriage. Mutt passed away on November 1, 2007. Lenore had worked for Greening Auto Company and Michigan Milk Producers a number of years ago. Lenore enjoyed reading, knitting and playing piano. Visits with her grandchildren and great grandchildren brought her much enjoyment. She was a member of Emerson Presbyterian Church. She is survived by 2 daughters: Myrna and James Wieber of East Lansing, MI; Carol and Samuel Smith of Perrinton, MI; grandchildren: Robert and Cheryl Wieber of Traverse City, MI; Eric and Dionne Mydock Wieber of Livonia, MI; Dean Wieber of Freeport, MI; Brian and Nicole Wieber of Hemlock, MI; Emily Smith of Ithaca, MI; Hannah and Joshua Schmidt of Ithaca, MI; great-grandchildren: Zachary and T.J. Gallant of Traverse City, MI; Grace Wieber of Traverse City, MI; Hailey Mydock of Livonia, MI; Aubrey Wieber of Hemlock, MI; Marley and Harper Schmidt of Ithaca, MI. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Mutt, and her siblings: Kenny Smith, Margaret and Rachel Smith, and Jean Nevins. Memorials may be made to Pompeii Baby Pantry, Gratiot County Historical Society, or Gratiot County Commission on Aging. Online condolences can be sent to www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Ithaca, Michigan.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 31, 2020