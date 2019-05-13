|
|
Leo Richard Wilmot, 65, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Citrus Memorial Hospital in Florida. A Memorial Service for Leo will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 25, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Loren Kalinowski officiating. Following the service is a luncheon at Sacred Heart Parish Hall. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Cancer Services or to his family. Leo was born April 7, 1953, in Mt. Pleasant, MI, son of the late Leo 'Ted' and Sylvia (Stevens) Wilmot. He married Carolyn Button on June 12, 1976, in Mt. Pleasant. Leo worked at the Mt. Pleasant Regional Center for 23 years and the Morning Sun for 10 years before retiring to Florida. He enjoyed life with his numerous outdoor activities and being with his family. Leo is survived by his wife of 43 years, Carolyn; daughters, Barbara Pate and Deanna Rademacher; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; brother, James Wilmot; and sisters, Sylvia Schutt and Theresa Collin. Leo was precded in death by his parents; son, Richard Lee; brother, William; and sister, Lena Riley. Since Leo's passing, his sister, Ada Shattuck, has also passed.
Published in Morning Sun on May 14, 2019