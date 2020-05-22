Leo Thomas "LT" Torpey
Leo Thomas “LT” Torpey, age 60, of Elwell passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at his home. He was born April 13, 1960 in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan the son of Elton and Jeanne (Breidenstein) Torpey. He was a 1978 graduate of Alma High School and a life-long member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. On May 31, 1986 he married Marlene Brandal in North Star, Michigan. LT worked for 18 years at Ashcrafts Grocery Store in Alma and would later work for Crippen and Morbark. He had spent the last 20 years working at the St. Louis Correctional Facility as a Storekeeper Quarter Master. He enjoyed tinkering in his garage on small engines and was always willing to work on home projects for his family and friends. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandson, Wyatt. LT is survived by his wife, Marlene of Elwell; his son, James (Korynn) Torpey; his grandson, Wyatt all of Grand Rapids; his siblings, Edward “Duffy” (Susan) Torpey, Yvonne “Vonnie” Torpey, Marguerite “Margie” Mahoney, Sue Miller; mother-in-law, Carolyn Kimmel; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Warren Listul, Richard (Emma) Brandal, Rhonda Brandal, Kim (David) Harlow, Kevin (Betty) Brandal and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Gwen Listul; his father-in-law, Richard Brandal and two brothers-in-law, Randy Miller and Bill Mahoney. Private family services were held with a memorial service to be held at a later date. Interment was held in Chapel Gardens Cemetery, Alma. Those desiring, may make memorial contributions to March of Dimes. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma. To view LT’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com

