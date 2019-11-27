|
|
age 80, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at his home. Funeral Services for Leon will take place at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Elder Roger Elkins officiating. Interment will follow at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A luncheon will take place at Community of Christ Church after burial. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 2, from 3-8 p.m. and on Tuesday beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Pleasant Community of Christ Church, Isabella County Commission on Aging, Care Team Hospice, or Pardee Cancer Treatment Fund. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Leon was born July 18, 1939, in Vernon Township, Isabella County, the son of Wilbur and Vilo (Ouderkirk) Wiltse. He graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School with the class of 1958. Leon and Shirley (Elkins) were married November 6, 1960, in Big Rapids. He retired in 1996 from Dow Chemical after 30 years of service. Leon was a devoted member of Community of Christ Church, where he served as a deacon. He also belonged to a model train collector’s group. Leon was always known to tinker and fix things. Leon is survived by his wife of 59 years, Shirley Wiltse of Mt. Pleasant; daughter Janet (Dale) Wheeler of Mt. Pleasant; son Everett Wiltse of Shepherd; daughter-in-law Robyn Wiltse of Shepherd; grandchildren Amy (Matt) Flegel of Mt. Pleasant; Justin Wheeler (girlfriend Jodi Hudson) of Mt. Pleasant; Anastasya Wiltse and Tasha Wiltse both of Shepherd; great-grandsons Brayden and Easton Flegel; brothers-in-law Ernest Elkins of Bethpage, TN, and Roger (Joyce) Elkins of Evart. Leon was preceded in death by his parents; brother W. Garth Wiltse; brother-in-law Warren Elkins; and sister-in-law Sandra Elkins. The family would like to express their appreciation to Care Team Hospice, especially nurse Gina and Dr. Jon. To view Leon’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family, please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 30, 2019