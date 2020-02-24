|
Leon McDonald, 88 of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020, at Henry ford Hospital in Detroit. He was born March 3, 1931, in Lansing, son of the late Roscoe Paul and Bessie Marie (Peaslee) McDonald. He graduated from Lansing Sexton High School in 1949 and studied cosmetology in Lansing, eventually earning his license to practice. From 1951-1953 he served in the U.S. Army, spending some time in Germany during the Korean Conflict. After his honorable discharge, he owned and operated McDonald Hair Styles in Charlotte, MI for 15 years during the 1950's and 60's. The better part of his career, though, was spent working for Dr. Sylvester Queezon in Ypsilanti for 27 years as an assistant in psychiatry. On May 25, 1991, he married a beautiful lady named Mildred 'Dani' (Barz) Bush. The couple wed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Mt. Pleasant. Leon is survived by his wife, Dani; son, Gregory McDonald of Miamisburg, OH; daughter, Annette (David) Stanesa of Royal Oak; Stepchildren, Maurine (Bob) Weisenberger of Mt. Pleasant, Mary Ellen Bush of Springfield, Mo, Patrick (Denise) Bush of Keego Harbor, Cathy (Bob) Thiel of Marrietta, GA, and John Bush of Los Angeles, CA; three grandchildren; Adam, Jacob and Annika Stanesa; 20 stepgrandchildren; sister, Hazel McDonald of Lake Whales, FL; brother, Harold (Vera) McDonald of Charlotte (and their two children, Steve and Butch of Charlotte); and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Leon's funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 29, at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home with Father Loren Kalinowski officiating. Following the service, a luncheon will be in Lincoln Reception Center (attached to the funeral home). The family will receive friends on Friday from 3-7 p.m. with the rosary beginning at 7 p.m. Visitation continues Saturday one hour prior to the service. Leon will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Parish or Henry Ford Hospice. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 25, 2020