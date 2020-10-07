1/1
Leon L. Andrews
Leon L. Andrews, of Coleman died Tuesday October 6, 2020 at Pioneer Estates in Clare. He was born May 23, 1939, in Union Township, the son of the late Gerald & Alverna (Rellinger) Andrews. Leon married Barbara J. Gross December 7, 1962 in Rosebush. Leon began his career working on John Deere equipment for McGuires in Clare. He then worked for Sears, retiring in 1998 after 34 years of service. Leon was also a lifetime farmer in Isabella County. In his youth, Leon raced cars. He and Barb enjoyed traveling all through the states for many years. Leon was always willing to help out his friends and neighbors. Survivors include his wife Barb of Coleman, sons: Phillip & Lori Andrews of Cedar Springs, Gerald & Pam Andrews of Coleman, Steve & Jenny Andrews of Coleman, 14 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Louise Andrews of Clare, several nieces and nephews. Leon was preceded in death by his brother Eugene Andrews. Private services will be held. Burial will take place in Riverlawn Cemetery, Denver Township. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to MidMichigan Home Care Hospice. O’Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in Morning Sun from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
October 7, 2020
I am so sorry to hear that Leon has passed. He was always so cheerful. He sure is going to be missed by all who knew him. My thoughts and prayers go out to all of his family. Keep your memories close, they will help you get through the trying times. God Bless. RIP Leon.
Charlene Long
Acquaintance
