Age 103, lifelong resident of Alma passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 at Masonic Pathways. She was born September 25, 1916 in St. Louis, Michigan the daughter of the late George and Fanny (Fisher) Ayers. She married Clarence Martin on September 18, 1937, he preceded her in death on December 6, 1988. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Arthur, Rex, and Jim and one sister, Doris Gall. She is survived by four sons, Richard (Lynn), Robert (Angie), Terry (Diana), Lee (Kris); sister-in-law, Mary Martin; 12 grandchildren, Chris, Kathy, Julie, Lori, Tracy, Kelly, Brad, Brent, Eric, Jennifer, Nichole and Josh; 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Leona worked as a telephone operator for many years and was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. A private family interment will be held at Roscommon Township Cemetery, Houghton Lake, Michigan. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the American Heart Association
at www.heart.org
, the American Macular Degeneration Foundation at www.macular.org
or the Dementia Society of America
at www.dementiasociety.org
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma.
.