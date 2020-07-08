1/
Leona Margaret Martin
Age 103, lifelong resident of Alma passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 at Masonic Pathways. She was born September 25, 1916 in St. Louis, Michigan the daughter of the late George and Fanny (Fisher) Ayers. She married Clarence Martin on September 18, 1937, he preceded her in death on December 6, 1988. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Arthur, Rex, and Jim and one sister, Doris Gall. She is survived by four sons, Richard (Lynn), Robert (Angie), Terry (Diana), Lee (Kris); sister-in-law, Mary Martin; 12 grandchildren, Chris, Kathy, Julie, Lori, Tracy, Kelly, Brad, Brent, Eric, Jennifer, Nichole and Josh; 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Leona worked as a telephone operator for many years and was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. A private family interment will be held at Roscommon Township Cemetery, Houghton Lake, Michigan. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org, the American Macular Degeneration Foundation at www.macular.org or the Dementia Society of America at www.dementiasociety.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma. To view Leona’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Morning Sun from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home - Alma
531 N State St.
Alma, MI 48801
989-463-8970
