Leonard C. Johnson
Johnson, Leonard C. October 1, 2020. Age 84. Beloved life companion of Jane LaPaugh Johnson. Father of John (Renee) Johnson and William (Jennifer) Johnson. Dear brother of Tim and Terry Johnson. Loving Grandfather of Jacob, Taylor and Wyatt. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Donna Johnson. 1955 Graduate of Shepherd High School. Graduate of Ferris State University. Active member of the JCI, winning the JCI Senator Award in 1972. 1987 Spirit of St. Louis Award recipient. Acted as the President of St. Louis Chamber of Commerce in 1985 and 1990. A retired National Guard Lieutenant. Clerk Treasurer for the city of St. Louis, MI. Active in Coe Church of Christ, his hometown church. Acted as the financial controller for the Lakeview Hotel on Mackinac Island, MI for several years before retiring in North Fort Myers, FL.

Published in Morning Sun from Oct. 6 to Oct. 11, 2020.
