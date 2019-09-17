Morning Sun Obituaries
Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service
2300 S. Lincoln Rd.
Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858
Leonard Paul Cashen

Leonard Paul Cashen Obituary
Leonard Cashen, 78, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Metro Health in Wyoming, Michigan. He was born August 24, 1941, in Remus, Michigan, son of the late Leonard P. and Vera A. (Miller) Cashen. A graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School in 1959, Leonard married Karen Ritchie on July 20, 1963, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He worked in the construction business most of his life spending much of that time as a millwright. He worked throughout the country for Local 1102 (located in Detroit). Leonard is survived by his wife of 56 years, Karen; three children, Penni (James) Sweeney of Dewitt, Kirk (Christi) Cashen of Bath, and Tammy (Kenneth) Weishuhn of Grand Rapids; eight grandchildren, Katie and Sara Sweeney, Emily Cashen, Megan (Zack) Seddon, and Spencer Cashen, and Jacob, Allison, and Kyle Weishuhn. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Diann Cashen. A Funeral Mass for Leonard will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Friday, September 20, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Don Henkes as celebrant. A luncheon will immediately follow at Sacred Heart Parish Hall. The family will receive friends at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. with the Vigil beginning at 7 p.m. Visitation continues at the church on Friday one hour prior to Mass. Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Parish. Envelopes will be available at the church and funeral home. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 18, 2019
