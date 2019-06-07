|
|
LeRoy Keith Anderson, age 78, of St. Louis, Mi., passed away June 4, 2019 with loving care at Midland Hospital. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at the CSA Hall, St. Louis on Sunday June 23, 2019 at 3pm. LeRoy was born May 23, 1941 to Robert and Georgina Anderson, he graduated from St. Louis High School in 1959. LeRoy married Pamela (Stahl) Anderson on November 23, 1960 and was blessed with 58 yrs of marriage. LeRoy enjoyed spending time with his children Craig (Mary) Anderson, Anne Anderson (Greg Gossard), Scott (Jill) Anderson, Troy (Julie) Anderson and Keri (Randy) Geiger, his Grandchildren John (Nicole) Anderson, Tim (Nicole) Anderson, Kelly Thompson, Jaima Anderson, Tyler (Allia) Geiger, Travis (Morgan) Geiger, Keith Anderson, Jase Anderson, Trent Geiger, Gwen Anderson, Olivia Anderson and 9 Great Grandchildren. He also enjoyed his extended exchange family Gitte (Denmark), Tomoko (Japan), Yvette (Netherlands) Gerry (Mexico) and Krista (Finland). In lieu of flowers the family wishes to donate to St. Judes Children’s Hospital.
Published in Morning Sun on June 8, 2019