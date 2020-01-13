|
|
Age 97, of Alma, passed away, Monday, January 13, 2020 at his home with family by his side. Roy was born December 20, 1922 in Bridgeport, the son of Robert and Freda LaLonde. He served in the US Army during WWII. Roy married Julia Merritt on May 3, 1947. He owned and operated LaLonde Construction. Roy was a member of Nativity of the Lord Parish, Alma and the St. Louis Moose Lodge. He was a hard worker, had a big heart and volunteered for many organizations; Meals on Wheels, Habitat for Humanity and was Mr. Claus to kids in Florida. Roy enjoyed wintering in Florida, playing cards and going for walks and bike rides. He is survived by his wife Julia, son Tom (Connie) LaLonde, grandchildren Annette (fiancé Jonathan Anderson) LaLonde, Thom (Lannette) LaLonde, Jason LaLonde, great grandchildren James Greene, Aeden Anderson, Shelby LaLonde, Corey LaLonde, great great grandchildren Julieanne, Vincent, Dominque, Elenore, brothers Fred (Dorothy) LaLonde, Bruce LaLonde and many nieces and nephews. Roy was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Robert, Ralph, Forrest, Richard, Jack, Joyce and Alyce. Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 1 pm at the Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma. Interment with military honors will be held immediately following at Pritchard Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday from 11 am until time of service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Gratiot County Commission on Aging. To view Roy’s obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 14, 2020