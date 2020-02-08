|
|
age 83, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Woodland Hospice House. Funeral Services for Lester will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Carla Sineway officiating. Interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery. A Luncheon will take place in the Reflections Reception following the Committal Service. The family will receive friends at the chapel on Monday, February 10, from 6 to 9 p.m. Visitation will continue the day of the service from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Lester was born on September 21, 1936, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of Walter and Delia (Bennett) Chippewa. He was a proud member of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe and proudly served his country in the United States Army. Lester married Mary Lynne Quigno on December 29, 1962, in Mt. Pleasant. He retired from Dow Corning after 35 years. Lester was a member of the American Legion and enjoyed bowling, playing horseshoes, going to the casino, and making origami and other crafts. Lester is survived by his children, Brian (Julie) Chippeway, Lester Donald "Goober" Chippeway, Jr., and Melissa "Zulu" Chippeway; grandchildren, Karmen (Tony) Fox, Samantha (Brandon Koons) Chippeway, Felicia (Edward) Bross, Jr., David (Kara) Bennett, Jr., Gary "Cho" Chippeway, Brian Wesley (Cassandra) Chippeway, and Preston (Shane) Chippeway; great-grandchildren, Jacqualynn Vasquez, Jayden Bross, Aiyana Bross, Brooklynn Bennett, Kaden Fair, Kadenn Rose, Jersie Bennett, Rayleigh Bennett, Dayton Bross, Mya Chippeway, Kaya Rose, Trey Bross, CJ Chippeway, Kyven Rose, Ella B. Fox, David Bennett III, Miguel Chippeway, Emerson Fox, Sondra Bennett, Haiden Chippeway, Cristiano Chippeway, Kyliegh Koons, and Kooper Koons; and great-great-granddaughter, Adahlia Marylynn McNeil. Lester was preceded in death by his wife, Mary in 2016; children, Anthony "Quick" Chippeway, Allen "Sparky" Chippeway, Sean "Buddah" Chippeway; grandson, Lyle Bennett; parents; and siblings Howard Chippewa and Jenny Neyome. To view Lester’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family, please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 9, 2020