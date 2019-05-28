|
age 94, long time resident of Marcellus, Michigan and later of Mount Pleasant, passed away peacefully and went home to Heaven, Friday evening, May 17, 2019 at Masonic Pathways, in Alma. Leta was born October 4, 1924, in North Liberty, Indiana to Albert and Grace (Hahn) Rensberger. She married Verelyn “Bud” Cleo Fuller on June 25, 1944 in St. Joseph County, Indiana. Leta is survived by her son Thomas (Patricia) Fuller of Eagle, 7 grandchildren; Lynsey (Jack) Crego, Emily (Robert) Noteware, Meghan (Jason) Hathaway, Ross (Stephanie) Fuller, Meredith (Wesley) Bierling, Bryan Fuller and Katie Gratkowski; 12 great grandchildren, Skylar, Jackson, William, Avery, Brianna, Gavin, Carson, Zoe, Hannah, Peyson, Gideon and Stella; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter Terry Gratkowski, husband Bud, parents, sisters and brother; Laura (Frederick) Nicholls, Nina (John) Cook, Althea (Victor) Jones, InaBelle (Melvin) Fitzgerald and Ernest (Naomi) Rensberger. During WWII she was among the original “Rosie the Riveters” working in Kingsbury Ammunition Plant, Kingsbury, IN producing 105 mm howitzer shells for the war effort, the same plant that her husband Bud worked for before joining the US Marines. In addition to homemaker, Leta had also been employed over the years at Hepp’s Department Store and Cree Coach in Marcellus. Leta was a strong woman and enjoyed helping others. Her love and support continued later in life as she served as the family matriarch for many years helping her children and grandchildren, however she could. For years she was a daycare provider, homework supervisor, after school activity taxi driver and chore police for her grandkids. She volunteered in their schools, made them Halloween costumes and very special dolls. She loved to listen to the stories of her family and their day to day lives. She loved her family deeply and was very proud of each of them. Leta leaves a legacy to those close to her and will truly be missed by her family and close friends. Visitation will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel, Mount Pleasant, Sunday June 2, 2019, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with services to follow. Graveside services will be held at a date to be determined, at Bly Cemetery, Marcellus, Michigan. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Leta can be made to the Marcellus Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 4054, 53500 M-40, Marcellus, MI 49067. You may view Leta’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on May 29, 2019