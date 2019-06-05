|
|
Levi Smith, 72, of Remus passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at his home. Levi’s funeral will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home with Daryl Amrozowicz officiating. A luncheon will follow in Lincoln Reception Center (attached to the funeral home). Interment will conclude in Broomfield Township Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. and on Friday one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. Levi was born October 22, 1946, in Mt. Pleasant, son of the late Levi and Mildred (Spencer) Smith. He married Martha (Snyder) Watson on November 24, 2001, in Mt. Pleasant. Levi enjoyed dairy farming, and riding on his John Deere and Ford tractors. A humorous man at heart, he also enjoyed watching old westerns and sitcoms like Gomer Pyle. Levi is survived by his wife, Martha Smith; two children, Levi (Rachel) Smith of Freeland and LeAnn Smith; three step-children, Gerald (Lesley) Watson Jr. of Remus, Paula Watson (Jared Rantanen) of Midland, and Cathy Watson (Kim Huston) of Shepherd; 13 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; siblings, Laura (Robert) Hull, Ronald (Patricia) Smith, Marion (Claude) Pierce, Henrietta (Henry) Munneke, and Geraldine Strong; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Burnette Smith. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com
Published in Morning Sun on June 6, 2019