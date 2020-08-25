1/1
Linda Elaine Sackett
Linda Elaine Sackett, age 77, of Edmore passed away at her home on August 23, 2020 with her family at her side. Private Family Services will be held for Linda on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00AM at Brigham Funeral Chapel in Edmore, with Pastor Steve Dobyns officiating. Visitations are Friday August 28, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8PM at the Edmore funeral chapel. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to MidMichigan Home Care Hospice, 555 W Wackerly Rd., suite 3626, Midland, Michigan 48640. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home.

Published in Morning Sun from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
