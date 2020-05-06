McDaniel, Linda Lee, age 71, of Weidman, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2020, at Bay McLaren. Cremation has taken place and a private Graveside Service will occur at a later date in Two Rivers Cemetery. Linda was born May 31, 1948, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of Edward and June (Oberlin) Garrett. She is survived by sons Edward J. McDaniel of Weidman and Kenneth (Shirley) McDaniel of Colorado; grandchildren Edward McDaniel, Jr., and Clayton McDaniel, both of Weidman, Shelly McDaniel of Denver, and Amanda (Josh) Wall of Omaha, NE; great-grandchildren Maverick, Waylon, Iva of Weidman and Aadison, Mason and Micah of NE; siblings Leanna (Larry) Updike of Keni, AK, Larry (Beverly) Garrett of Alpena, David Garrett of Mt. Pleasant, Doug (Chris) Garrett of Farwell, Betty Garrett of Mt. Pleasant, and Donna (Doug) McArthur of Weidman. Linda is also survived by her long-time companion of 37 years, Art Yuncker of Weidman; Art’s family: children AJ (Chelsea) Yuncker and Colleen Yuncker of Traverse City, Heath Yuncker of Shepherd, Marie Zent of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren Larissa Yuncker of Virginia Beach and David Zent of Shepherd, Savanna Yuncker and Annika Yuncker of Traverse City; brother-in-law Fred (Maggie) Yuncker of Weidman. Linda was preceded in death by her parents Edward and June Garrett; sisters-in-law Shirley (Yuncker) and husband Bob Block of Beal City, and Marlene (Yuncker) and husband Gary Riggle of Mt. Pleasant. Linda loved spending time with her family and especially taking vacations with Art and AJ and Colleen. She enjoyed golfing, boating and cook-outs. You may view Linda’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at



