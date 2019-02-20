|
|
February 25, 1955-February 14, 2019 Linda Lou Conklin, 63, of Mt Pleasant, passed away on February 14, 2019 at U of M, Ann Arbor. A memorial service for Linda will be held on Monday, February 25, at 4:00pm at Mt Pleasant Community Church, 1400 W Broomfield Rd, followed by a Celebration of Life at the VFW Post, 3033, 4841 E Pickard St. Linda was born on February 25, 1955 the daughter of Melvin and Wilma (Davis) Conklin. Linda is survived by her beloved daughter, Anna Conklin and brother, Gary Conklin. Linda will be missed by her two nieces, cousins, aunts, uncles and many friends. Linda was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Rick Conklin. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Linda Conklin Go Fund Me page or envelopes will be available at the VFW.
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 22, 2019