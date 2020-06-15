Linda Pratt

Linda Frances Pratt, age 57 of Riverdale passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at her home. Linda was born August 19, 1962 in Alma, the daughter of Harold and Frances (Kohlhoff) Peterson. She graduated from Alma High School with the Class of 1980. She then went on to earn an Associate’s Degree in Accounting and Business Management. On May 15, 1982 Linda married Dennis Pratt at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Alma. She worked for 20 years with Boge, Wybenga, Bradley Accounting Firm in Mt. Pleasant. Linda enjoyed camping, going to concerts, horseback riding and hunting for mushrooms. But most importantly, Linda loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Dennis; 3 children, Jared (Mary) Pratt, Travis (Lauren) Pratt, and Samantha Pratt; 5 grandchildren, Emmitt, Jana, Layla, Ian and Nicholas; her mother, Frances (Herb Pasch) Peterson-Pasch; 4 siblings, Sandy (John David Herrington) Struble, Barb (Gary) Hessbrook, Dave (Julie) Peterson, and Scott (Marci) Peterson also many nieces and nephews. Linda was preceded in death by her father, Harold Peterson, brother, Jeff Peterson and sister Pam Brennan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 11 am at Nativity of The Lord Parish in St. Louis with Fr. Jim Carlson officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 10-11 am prior to the Mass at Church (with updated church policy, please practice social distancing and wear face coverings when possible). Interment will follow at Riverdale Cemetery. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Pardee Cancer Center or Mid-Michigan Home Care. To view Linda’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Sun from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.