Linda Sue McNeill; age 51 of Shepherd passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at MidMichigan Health Midland Hospital. Linda was born May 18, 1969 the daughter of Gerald and Judy (Leonard) Aldrich. She married Patrick McNeill on June 18, 1988. She worked at the Soaring Eagle Casino and loved doing crafts. Linda is survived by her husband Patrick; children Felicia Aldrich and Dennis (Allie) McNeill both of Shepherd; mother Judy Aldrich of Shepherd; sisters Julie Schmit and Brenda Woods; brothers Jerry, Tim, and Larry Aldrich; and several nieces and nephews. Linda is preceded by her father Gerald. Cremation has taken place and there will be no services per her wishes. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry Funeral Home of Shepherd.



