VanLoon, Linda Sue, age 70 of Vernon formerly of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 at Shiawassee County Medical Care Facility following a stroke in December 2018. Funeral services will be held 11:30am Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Nelson-House Funeral Home with Pastor Norm Beckwith officiating. Burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in Vernon. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 3pm to 8pm. Linda was born August 3rd of 1948 in Durand, the daughter of Thelbert L. and Anna Gale (Ackley) VanLoon. She graduated from Corunna High School with the class of 1966 and Central Michigan University with a B.A.degree in 1970. She was employed by Central Michigan University's Residence Life department for over 38 years retiring in June of 2013. Linda was a life-long member of the Vernon United Methodist Church and was affiliated with a number of campus organizations over her career at C.M.U. She was a proud Central Michigan University Alumnus and was also known for her love of plants. Linda is survived by her sister Mary VanLoon of Chesaning, and many cousins and their families of whom she was very fond, special neighbors Russ and Connie Hilliker. Don and Kate Hamilton, and John (and the late Betty) Rosser, and family and friends Chris and Jim Keyes of Durand. As well, the family of Martin and Jennette Maier of Chesaning. She was predeceased by her father, her mother in February 2019, cousins Margy McCaslin, Diane Beagle, Karen Grishem and Curtis Mau, many aunts and uncles. Those wishing to share an expression of sympathy might consider the Linda VanLoon Residence Life Leadership Award at Central Michigan University established in the fall of 2018, or the of Michigan.