|
|
Age 30, of Wyoming, formerly of Ithaca, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 in Grand Rapids as the result of a motor vehicle accident. Lindsay was born December 14, 1988 in Alma the daughter of Kevin Jerome and Alison Miller. She graduated from Ithaca High School with the class of 2007 and then attended CMU. Lindsay was currently employed as an account manager for a pharmaceutical company in Grand Rapids. Lindsay’s true passion was being with her family and friends, playing volleyball, and spending time in the yoga studio. In her youth, Lindsay fell in love with horses early, and was known throughout Gratiot County as a 4H enthusiast with her horses Katryna and Turner. Lindsay spent many years competing with her horses, making 4H friends and finding great joy in caring for her horses alongside her many 4H friends. For many years, Lindsay spent precious time with her family, especially her grandparents, helping to make maple syrup for the Maple Syrup Festival in Shepherd. Nothing, though, topped her love of working beside her dad and sisters, cousins and grandparents at the festival. The Maple Syrup Festival will continue to be a part of Lindsay’s life and legacy and was the source of so many wonderful family memories. Lindsay was a beautiful, smart, creative, and loving woman. She had an eye for tiny details and was always the one to find and fix any problem, including people problems. A strong feminist with a commitment to equality and fairness, Lindsay was the one who would give away her last dollar to someone in need, and advocate for the rights of everyone, especially those without a voice. Lindsay’s smile and spirit will be remembered by all who knew her. Her family finds solace in knowing that even after her life, Lindsay’s legacy will continue through the critical organs she donated to save other peoples lives. Lindsay is survived by her parents Alison (Daniel Patterson) Miller, Kevin (Dawn Augustine) Jerome, sisters Jenny (Jeff) Torosian, Marcy (Curtis Huntoon) Jerome, niece Ava, nephew Harrison, partner Bobby Rogers, and beloved cat Prin. Lindsay is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents. A memorial service will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11 am at Dunning Memorial Chapel, on Alma College Campus, with Jennifer Vibber officiating. Private family interment will be held at Salt River Cemetery in Shepherd. Visitation will be held Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm at the Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home in Alma. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the GCFFY or the Shepherd Sugar Bush Tree Planting Fund. To view Lindsay’s obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Sun on May 29, 2019